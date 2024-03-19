Derby Civic Society announces Nightingale Quarter as the Conservation Award winner at ABCD Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards were presented in recognition of the painstaking restoration to two pepperpot buildings along London Road – abandoned relics from the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary (DRI), which opened in 1894 and closed fifteen years ago. After laying derelict for a decade, Wavensmere Homes purchased the vacant 18.5-acre site in 2019. While the vast majority of the Florence Nightingale-designed Victorian hospital had been bulldozed, the Birmingham-headquartered firm pledged to save and restore the imposing pepperpots, despite one of the buildings being previously consented for demolition.

Pepperpot South opened as the marketing suite for the 925 houses and apartments in 2021. With 95% of the homes now sold, the building is being re-purposed as a gym for residents’ use. The second (North) Pepperpot opened on 14th February as The Fulton Partnership’s sixth hospitality venue in the Midlands. Styled by the interior designer for Gleneagles hotel – to introduce a new concept in luxury dining to the city of Derby – no expense has been spared on the Art Deco-inspired furnishings and refined heritage colour pallet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Waterhouse, Chairman of Derby Civic Society, said: “What has been achieved by Wavensmere Homes and The Fulton Partnership at Nightingale Quarter is remarkable. Being the former DRI, this is a very emotive site for so many local people. With the surviving hospital buildings not nationally listed by Historic England, their fate was in the hands of the developers. The end result has surpassed all our expectations. The quality of the restoration works across both pepperpot buildings is immaculate inside and out, creating a highly impressive approach to the city centre from London Road.”

Ben Clarke, James Dickens, Cllr Alan Graves Mayor of Derby, and Graeme Fulton

James Dickens, Managing Director of Wavensmere Homes, said: “When we acquired this vacant site five years ago, we set out to design a landmark scheme that embraced the DE1 location and didn’t turn its back on the city centre. We are proud that the 925 apartments and houses have transformed the city living market, acting as the catalyst for thousands more homes to be delivered within central Derby. By installing new footpaths, cycle routes and roads – and making a restaurant Nightingale Quarter’s new focal point – we wanted to actively encourage people from across the city and beyond to visit.

“The process of selecting the finest operator for what would become ‘The Pepperpot’ took twelve months. Thanks to the vision, significant investment and sheer talent of Graeme Fulton and his incredible team, it has become the heart and soul of this vibrant new neighbourhood. We are thrilled that Derby Civic Society has recognised the quality of our restoration work, concluding that these historic buildings now serve as assets to the community living at Nightingale Quarter and the city of Derby as a whole.”

Located off London Road, adjacent to the Derbion shopping centre, The Pepperpot is open seven days a week, serving drinks and gastro-style breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a strong focus on classic British, Mediterranean and American dishes, using locally sourced ingredients. A bijou cocktail bar and café area occupies the footprint of the historic building conversion, with an air-conditioned glass box extension housing the main restaurant to the rear. Wavensmere Homes and The Fulton Partnership collectively invested in excess of £1m in the project. The design and execution was led by The Fulton Partnership’s marketing manager Kevin Raybone, and delivered by Glasgow-based hospitality fit-out specialists 10 Design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Fulton, owner of The Fulton Partnership, said: “Becoming the custodian for such a grand Victorian landmark is an honour and we have set out to make the people of Derby as proud as we are of this unique new venue. Since opening last month, we have been blown away by the wonderful press reviews and how busy we are seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We have already extended our Sunday opening hours, due to high demand.

The Pepperpot at Nightingale Quarter

“This project was a major financial risk, as there wasn’t anything of the same quality locally to draw comparisons with. To have so many journalists – as well as the judging panel from Derby Civic Society – visit during our opening week was daunting, but we are thrilled with their feedback and will be displaying this award with pride.”

Wavensmere Homes commenced remediation and construction work at The Nightingale Quarter in late 2019. The complex site is one of the UK’s most significant city centre regeneration projects. Construction work is ongoing for the final phases, where well-specified one- and two-bedroom apartments are priced from £185,000. A community garden is also being delivered on site, in partnership with Community Interest Company Down to Earth Derby.