During the visit, CQC inspectors observed the residents’ experience in the home. They spoke to several residents, their families, and staff members, seeking feedback on the service the care home offers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, CQC inspectors observed the residents’ experience in the home. They spoke to several residents, their families, and staff members, seeking feedback on the service the care home offers.

The CQC praised Heatherton House for its culture, describing it as ‘proactive and positive, based on openness and honesty’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors were impressed with the ‘bespoke’ approach to caring for residents, noting that all care plans considered people’s strengths, aspirations, culture, characteristics, and what was important to them.

Derby Care Home Rated ‘Good’ by Care Quality Commission

Upon speaking to residents, inspectors reported that people were treated with kindness, respect, and enjoyed the ‘variety of activities provided both within the home and community’. One resident said, ‘There is always something to do if you want to join in.’

Inspectors also commended Heatherton House on the support offered to maintain residents’ relationships and interests, saying ‘For example, a couple of people enjoyed a monthly sermon and hymns by their vicar.’

When it came to speaking with staff and external healthcare professionals, inspectors found that the leadership at Heatherton House had excellent ‘skills, knowledge, experience and credibility’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visiting healthcare professionals offered further praise, commenting, ‘Communication and organisation have always been excellent and makes providing care for the residents at Heatherton House Care Home straight forward and well organised.’

Kate Day, the General Manager at Heatherton House, said, ‘We are delighted to receive a ‘good’ rating from the CQC in our first inspection. This achievement reflects the hard work and genuine care that our entire team demonstrates every day.

We’d like to extend our gratitude to all our wonderful residents and their families for being such an important part of the Heatherton House community.’

You can read Heatherton House’s full report on the CQC website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop along to the home’s Open Day on Tuesday 19th August from 10am, where all are welcome to tour Heatherton House, enjoy canapes and light refreshments, and speak to the team.

Address: Heatherton House Care Home, Rykneld Road, Littleover, Derby, DE23 4AN.