Derby-based Vibrant Accountancy gets its sums right after expanding team with three key new appointments

Leading Derby accountancy firm Vibrant Accountancy is continuing to grow after expanding its team with three key new appointments.

Lodge Lane-based Vibrant Accountancy, founded by Bev Wakefield, has welcomed two new faces to its expanding team: Dawn Ford, who takes on the role of client manager, and Hana Chatwin, who joins as one of the company’s two new associate directors.

Senior client manager Amie Fellows has upped her existing role to become Vibrant’s other associate director.

Bev said the new appointments heralded an exciting year for Vibrant Accountancy as it continued with its passion of supporting small businesses in Derby and Derbyshire to flourish and in turn create a thriving local economy benefiting communities in the area.

She said: “I’m delighted to welcome Dawn and Hana to the Vibrant team and Amie to her new associate director role. It’s an exciting time for Vibrant as we prepare some exciting new projects this year, all with the aim of continuing to support business owners to run successful enterprises by understanding their numbers and helping make Derby and Derbyshire a great place to live and work.”

Dawn said she was excited to join Vibrant because of its fresh and contemporary approach to accountancy, which can sometimes be seen as old fashioned.

She said: “I applied for the job at Vibrant because I was keen to expand my horizons. Having worked in some very traditional and quite conservative firms in the past, I was really attracted by Vibrant’s more modern approach to accountancy. I’m really enjoying my new role at Vibrant and I’ve had a very warm welcome and feel part of the team already.

“It’s great to give clients support so they can connect with their business journey and at Vibrant I’m looking forward to doing that.”

Hana has joined Vibrant’s top team after having originally trained with Bev at accountancy firm Cooper Parry.

She said: “I’ve seen the exciting approach that Bev has taken with her business and how she supports small businesses in their mission. That’s something I’m also passionate about and I’m excited to have joined the Vibrant team. As accountants we can offer valuable support to business owners in so many ways, and I wanted to come and work with Bev to support her in doing that. I enjoy real partnership with small businesses, taking them on their journey and helping them review their numbers and future plans.

“I want to support small businesses in Derby to scale and grow. From my perspective, Derby is a great area and I’m keen to help improve the area by bringing in new opportunities and supporting start-ups.

“There’s not a huge amount of support for smaller businesses in providing that, so we are in a position to really help make a difference.”

Amie said she was enjoying her new role which will see her oversee the Vibrant team as well as look after clients.

She said: “Vibrant Accountancy is a very client focused business and we try to do things differently from other firms. Bev has made this a fantastic business and being part of this team gives you such a nice feeling.

“It’s great to sit with clients and set goals together, and then see them achieve those goals. As an accountant, it’s great to know that you have helped a business grow.

“My new role at Vibrant is a more strategic one. I’ll be helping work on the business, focusing on our brilliant team, their needs and how we help our people grow as well as our clients.”

Vibrant Accountancy now boasts a team of 12, and are currently recruiting for a further two team members to join the growing team.