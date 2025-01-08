Derby-based technology company ends year on a high with £7m turnover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derby-based technology company is celebrating an extraordinary year of growth and innovation, closing 2024 with a record-breaking £7 million turnover - successfully quadrupling revenue in just three years.

Alton Valley, based on Pride Park, has grown from a start-up into a trusted supplier of advanced network and security solutions, primarily serving the defence engineering sector.

Led by managing partner Carl Hamill, the company’s success underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, reliable solutions that address the rapidly evolving challenges of security and connectivity.

The achievement marks a turning point for the firm, which is now expanding its services across the UK and pursuing new opportunities to partner with organisations operating in mission-critical environments.

Carl and Jacob from Alton Valley

“We are incredibly proud to close the year on such a high note,” said Carl. “This milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us to safeguard their critical systems. We remain committed to innovation and growth as we enter 2025.”

Alton Valley’s range of services extends beyond network security, offering innovative tech solutions to streamline operations, enhance security and improve data management.

With a management team boasting a combined industry experience of 80 years, Alton Valley delivers solutions with unparalleled professionalism. Every team member holds security clearance, ensuring they can manage sensitive and classified projects with the highest level of confidentiality and security.

Carl added: “Technology evolves quickly, but so do the threats we face. Our ability to anticipate and address these changes is key to our growth. Organisations trust us to provide market leading security solutions, raising industry standards and we are honoured to be their partner in navigating these challenges.”

The Alton Valley team

Supporting this ambitious growth strategy is newly appointed Jacob Watts, Alton Valley’s key growth partner.

He said: “I’m thrilled to be part of such an accomplished group and deeply impressed by everything they’ve achieved so far. Joining a team with this level of expertise is incredibly exciting and provides a strong foundation to drive continued growth and success.

“Our focus is not only on advancing technology but also on identifying new opportunities to enhance our services and deliver value to a broader client base. This record-breaking year demonstrates our ability to grow while maintaining the exceptional quality Alton Valley is known for.

“As we expand into new sectors, our goal is to create even more opportunities for collaboration, ensuring businesses across the UK can benefit from our expertise and innovative solutions. This achievement motivates us to build on our success through sustainable growth.”