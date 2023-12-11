Derby-based tech firm Barron McCann supports YMCA, Padley Centre and Belper Care Home this Christmas

Family-owned business Barron McCann has chosen three local organisations as recipients of its Christmas appeal for 2023.

The leading tech company – along with HR & Employment Law firm Precept, which is part of the Barron McCann group - is supporting the YMCA Derbyshire, Padley Centre and Belper Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

Employees at Barron McCann, which provides IT services to customers throughout the United Kingdom and Europe and has its headquarters in Derby, are collecting items to donate to the charities, which will be distributed before December 25.

For Lisa Billyeald – Project Planning Manager at Barron McCann – it will be her third year supporting the Belper Christmas Shoebox Appeal that was set up by her friend Sally Taylor, and daughter Erin, five years ago.

Staff from Barron McCann and Precept are supporting the YMCA, Padley Centre & Belper Shoebox Appeal

Lisa, from Belper, said: “Sally and Erin, who was eight-years-old at the time, decided that they wanted to try and make sure that all the people in care homes in and around Belper had gifts to open on Christmas day.

“They set up a Facebook group asking for donations and reached out to care homes to get names of residents and their likes and dislikes.

“This is the third year that I’ve been involved, and the demand gets bigger each year. We now deliver shoeboxes to a dozen care homes in Belper as well as to elderly people living alone; those who don’t get out much and those people who don’t have many visitors.

“My job, as well as collecting the donations from Barron McCann and Precept, is to organise people to make the shoeboxes, get them dropped off to me once they’re filled, and to then deliver them.”

The boxes contain presents like chocolate, jigsaws, toiletries, scarves, and gloves. Each one is carefully packed to cater for the individual and their requirements.

Sally says that the project has been a labour of love.

“Erin has always been kind-hearted and the Shoebox Appeal is her way of giving back,” said Sally, who works as a receptionist at the Riversdale Surgery in Belper.

“We searched for groups locally who we could create a shoebox for when we first had the idea but couldn’t fine one suitable – so that’s why we created our own.

“That first year, we had 230 boxes that were delivered to elderly people in the area and the demand has grown over the years.

“It’s been difficult this year, as money is tight for everyone, so that’s why we’re especially grateful to Barron McCann for their support.”

Craig Watson is Chief Innovation Manager at Barron McCann group, which was recently highly commended by judges for its work with Pets at Home in the prestigious Retail Innovation Tech Awards.