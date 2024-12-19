Pennine Healthcare, a leading UK-based, employee-owned medical device manufacturer, is delighted to announce the success of its Christmas Raffle and Christmas Jumper Day, coming together with local businesses, colleagues, and communities to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

The raffle, which marked the conclusion of a year filled with fundraising efforts, raised a staggering £1,425, with an additional £555 generated through ticket sales.

The event showcased the generosity of Pennine’s employees, friends, and local businesses, all of whom contributed to enriching communities. The funds raised will support Prostate Cancer UK’s mission to improve the lives of those affected by prostate cancer and advance research into the disease.

The raffle featured an impressive array of prizes donated by local Derby businesses, highlighting the community’s generosity and spirit. Notable prizes included:

Pennine colleagues donning their best Christmas attire.

A £50 food voucher from Pepperpot Derby Two tickets to see Cinderella donated by Derby Live A tour and tasting session for two at White Peak Distillery A signed match ball from Derby County FC An afternoon tea for two at Morley Hayes “We’d like to extend a huge thank you to the local businesses who supported us with these incredible donations, as well as to everyone who purchased raffle tickets or helped spread the word,” said Dan Wilson, Head of Marketing & Communications. “It’s been inspiring to see the community come together for such a worthwhile cause and is just another great example of how we protect life.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with 1 in 8 men diagnosed in their lifetime. Prostate Cancer UK works tirelessly to provide support for patients and their families, fund life-saving research, and raise awareness about early detection.

Pennine Healthcare has been proud to support the charity throughout 2024, with the Christmas raffle being the final fundraising event of the year.

For more information about Pennine Healthcare and its award-winning initiatives, please visit https://www.penninehealthcare.co.uk, call +44 (0)1332 794880, or email [email protected].