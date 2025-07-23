Derby-based medical device manufacturer, Pennine Healthcare welcomes ROTL workers to support community reintegration and manufacturing growth

Department of Health and Social Care Behind he Scenes

Pennine Healthcare, a leading UK-based, employee-owned medical device manufacturer, is proud to announce the successful onboarding of Release on Temporary Licence (ROTL) workers through a partnership with Tempus Novo.

This initiative reinforces the company’s commitment to social responsibility, inclusive growth, and the future of UK manufacturing.

Over recent months, 3 ROTL workers have been welcomed to the Pennine team, taking on roles within the company’s cleanroom operations. These structured placements provide valuable employment opportunities to individuals nearing the end of their custodial sentences, helping to rebuild confidence, develop skills, and support long-term reintegration into society.

The pilot has proved so successful that the story was picked up by the Department of Health & Social Care, who have filmed a short video about the programme, and the success it has brought both the ROTL workers but also Pennine, which is available to view now, via the DHSC social media channels.

Dan Wilson, Head of Marketing & Communications at Pennine Healthcare explains “the statistics show that a large percentage of prisoners are likely to re-offend if they don’t have a job, somewhere to live, and support network upon release. Having a job upon release is vital for the individual but also the prison service to reduce re-offending. Our ROTL workers have been nothing short of brilliant, and it is a testament to the programme and individuals themselves.”

As the programme continues to evolve, Pennine Healthcare remains committed to fostering inclusion, strengthening its community ties, and shaping the future of UK medical device manufacturing through bold, value-led initiatives.

For more information about Pennine in the Community, please visit Pennine in The Community - Pennine Healthcare, call +44 (0)1332 794880, or email [email protected].