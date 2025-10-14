Derby-based law firm Smith Partnership recognised as Top Tier Firm in the Legal 500 2026

THE leading law firm Smith Partnership has been recognised as a Top Tier Firm in the recently revealed Legal 500 2026.

The Legal 500, one of the legal profession’s most-consulted directories, independently researches and ranks law firms and lawyers across the UK. The series uses a thorough research programme to consider a range of criteria, rewarding firms for their work across the previous 12 months.

In the newly released UK 2026 series, Smith Partnership has been recognised for its work across 12 practice areas, retaining their longstanding Tier One status in both the Family and Criminal Law practice,withseven individual listings across Hall of Fame, Leading Partner, Next Generation Partner and Leading Associates awards, along with a record total of 26 recommended lawyers. The firm have a strong history ranking highly in the publication for the past 20 years.

The results reflect the firm’s capabilities in a number of sectors, with recognition in East Midlands Criminal Defence, Debt Recovery, Employment, Insolvency, Personal Injury, Professional Negligence, Contentious Trusts and Probate, Family and Property Litigation, as well as matters in Corporate, Commercial Litigation and Property handled for clients across the Nottingham and Derby regions.

Claire Twells, Partner and Head of the Debt Recovery team at the firm, retained her Leading Partner status in this year’s edition, she said: “We’re absolutely thrilled by the recognition Smith Partnership has received in the Legal 500 this year.

“As a multi-disciplined firm, being recognised across a number of sectors truly matters, it showcases the breadth of our expertise and the consistency of service we deliver to clients. These achievements really do reflect the dedication and hard work our teams put in throughout the year, and we’re incredibly grateful to our clients for their trust and feedback.”

James Johnson, Partner, who has for the past 20 years built up Smith Partnership’s HR and Employment Law practice comments on the accolade:

“We’re incredibly proud that every one of our departments has been recognised in this year’s Legal 500. This achievement is a powerful reflection of the outstanding expertise, dedication, and client-first mindset that runs throughout the firm. Day in, day out, our teams deliver exceptional advice and unwavering support—and this recognition is a direct result of that commitment. I’m truly grateful to everyone across the firm for their hard work over the past year. This success belongs to all of us.”

The Legal 500 rankings are based on recent casework, team depth and independent feedback from clients and peers. Now in its 39th year, the UK guide is designed to help businesses and individuals identify advisers based on consistent quality and proven expertise over time.