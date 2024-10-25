Derby-based firm's technology validated by university research as solution to UK’s Heat Loss Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

University Research Backs Blind Screen’s Heat Efficiency, Boosting UK’s Net Zero Efforts

Research Confirms Blind Screen’s 49% Heat Retention as Industry Looks to Net Zero Solutions

A recent study by the University of Salford has validated a new heat reduction technology developed by Derby-based company Blind Screen, demonstrating a 49% improvement in heat retention. The research, conducted at Salford's Energy House 2.0 facility as part of the Innovate UK Future Homes Study, suggests that Blind Screen’s innovative blinds could play a significant role in reducing residential and commercial energy costs and emissions.

Blind Screen’s latest model, the Blind Screen™ 02 DT, set to debut at the British Blinds & Shutter Association Exhibition later this month, marks the company’s continued commitment to enhancing thermal efficiency through advanced design. The blinds, combining blackout and thermal insulation properties with filters for outdoor elements like pollen, aim to reduce reliance on traditional heating solutions by significantly minimizing heat loss through windows.

Professor Will Swan, Director of Energy House Labs at the University of Salford, emphasized the importance of the findings: “Our research demonstrates that products like Blind Screen™ can offer substantial energy savings. This development aligns with the UK’s climate goals and highlights the role of innovation in reducing household energy costs.”

Blind Screen founders Lenny Reynolds, a veteran in the blinds industry, and Paul Cheetham, a marketing strategist, launched the product to address a lack of recent innovation in the window coverings market. With initial testing now backed by scientific research, Reynolds views this as an important milestone for Blind Screen’s expansion. "Independent testing at Salford confirms what we and many installers already believe: this product is a major advancement for the blinds industry," Reynolds stated.

The technology has garnered considerable attention, with Blind Screen’s social media presence reaching millions and generating strong interest among trade partners and homeowners. The company aims to support independent retailers by offering product training and support, while also seeking international partnerships to expand its market reach.

The University of Derby, collaborating with Blind Screen over the past year through an Accelerated Knowledge Transfer Partnership, has contributed to product design and thermal testing. Vice-Chancellor Professor Kathryn Mitchell expressed the university’s commitment to advancing this and similar sustainable projects through continued research and development.

Blind Screen’s success underscores the objectives of Innovate UK’s Innovation Accelerator programme, which is investing £100 million into R&D projects across the UK to support regional economic growth and advance energy-saving technologies.