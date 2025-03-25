Derby based community project launching soon

A3 Derbyshire Phrase print available as a reward!

People of Print is thrilled to announce the launch of the crowdfunding campaign for Department Store & Co CIC, an innovative new space dedicated to print, design, and creative collaboration. With a mission to support independent artists, students and marginalised communities, this community-driven initiative will serve as a curated shop, print studio, and event space—all under one roof.

Located in the Midlands, Department Store & Co CIC will provide a much-needed platform for creatives to showcase their work, develop new skills, and connect with like-minded individuals. As well as creating a space for marginalised communities to learn new skills and come together.

The project will house a vibrant retail section featuring curated goods from designers and local artists, an open-access print studio offering screenprinting, Laser printing, and archival printing facilities, and a dynamic events area for industry talks, workshops, and exhibitions, set to invite people from all over the UK.

“Our goal is to build a welcoming, inspiring, and sustainable space where the creative community can flourish,” says Marcroy Smith, Founder of People of Print. “Department Store & Co CIC is more than just a shop or studio—it’s a movement to celebrate and uplift independent creatives.”

The crowdfunding campaign, hosted on Crowdfunder, aims to raise essential funds to bring this vision to life. Backers can support the project by pre-ordering exclusive prints, merchandise, and other unique rewards. Every contribution will help cover startup costs, secure high-quality printing equipment, and make the space truly exceptional.

To join the movement and support Department Store & Co CIC, visit: departmentstoreco.com