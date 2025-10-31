Derby-based Alphageek expands international footprint with new Dubai office

Alphageek's Art Lindop in Dubai.

Fast-growing marketing agency Alphageek has announced the opening of a new office in Dubai, marking a milestone in the company’s international expansion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning Derby-based agency, known for its data-driven performance marketing and above-industry standard campaign results, already works with clients in Australia, Asia and the US.

The Dubai expansion reflects the company’s ongoing investment in international markets and its ambition to build a truly global network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overseeing the company’s international growth is Art Lindop, a founding member of Alphageek and the firm’s technical director, who has been tasked with establishing and growing the agency’s regional presence.

In his evolving role, he will manage relationships with both existing and new clients throughout the Middle East and North Africa, while leading business development to identify and grow new opportunities and partnerships.

Alphageek’s recent investment in their leadership structure, including the recruitment of a new Managing Director, means that the company has positioned itself to add to their portfolio of clients, taking on new challenges in new markets, whilst ensure service and quality continues.

Art said: “Dubai represents an exciting new chapter for Alphageek. It has the fifth-fastest growing economy and is the hub of the world in terms of tech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The region is bursting with creativity and ambition and we’re thrilled to bring our performance-focused expertise to help brands here accelerate their growth.

“We’ve found that because the economy is expanding at such an astonishing pace, many agencies haven’t adopted the kind of data-driven, results-oriented approach we specialise in - so we’re confident our commercially focused model will be in demand.”

Art’s relationship with Dubai began years ago. While studying at Nottingham Trent University, he completed an internship with Lovin Dubai, a media company run by Richard Fitzgerald, who remains one of Art’s business mentors today.

Art has already put Alphageek’s name in the spotlight, representing the company at GITEX Global, one of the world’s largest technology and innovation conferences, held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event brings together thousands of tech leaders, innovators and investors from across the globe giving Art an invaluable opportunity to connect with potential partners, explore emerging digital trends and showcase Alphageek’s approach.

Tim Brogan, MD of Alphageek, said: “Expanding into Dubai aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering the best digital strategies and a world-class service wherever our clients need us.

“With Art representing Alphageek as Technical Director, I’m confident we’re upholding the same innovation, insight, and accountability that have always driven both our clients’ success and our own.”

Since its founding, Alphageek has established itself as one of the UK’s leading independent agencies, helping brands achieve tangible growth through cutting-edge performance marketing, paid media, and analytics solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead, Alphageek plans to use its Dubai base as a strategic hub for further growth across the Middle East and North Africa, supporting both local and global brands seeking to scale through smarter digital performance.

The team is already exploring new partnerships and opportunities in the D2C sector, specifically industries where data-led marketing is transforming the way brands connect with audiences.

With its growing international footprint and commitment to measurable results, Alphageek continues to cement its reputation as a trusted global partner for ambitious, high-growth businesses.