Derbion has become one of a select few UK retail destinations to achieve a BREEAM In-Use Outstanding rating, reflecting its commitment to sustainability through carbon reduction, health and wellbeing, transport and broader environmental initiatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbion has become one of a select few UK retail destinations to achieve a BREEAM In-Use Outstanding rating, reflecting its commitment to sustainability through carbon reduction, health and wellbeing, transport and broader environmental initiatives.

BREEAM In-Use is the internationally recognised green building certification for operational property and is widely adopted across the real estate sector. The assessment is divided into two parts, which can be assessed separately or combined to achieve a rating and certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part 1 assesses the performance of the asset's built form, construction, fixtures and installed services. Meanwhile, Part 2 concentrates on the management of the asset, including consumption, policies and targets.

Derbion scores ‘BREEAM Outstanding Certification’

Working alongside Savills and specialist sustainability consultants Mearlag, the leading retail destination has secured an Outstanding certification for Part 2 (Management Performance) and an Excellent rating for Part 1 (Asset Performance). Derbion secured its highest scores in management, health and wellbeing, energy, resources and water use.

Recent investments in sustainability have led to a remarkable 30% reduction in energy use over the past two years, saving 1.4 million kilowatts annually.

Alongside the reductions, Derbion has invested in management, health and wellbeing and community initiatives as it continues to drive change by making the retail destination and its surrounding community welcoming for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initiatives include Derbion Cares, which supports local charities through year-round fundraising events, and a Donation Station with Derby Food4Thought Alliance. The BREEAM In-Use certification also highlights efforts to improve employee welfare, and 125 hours of staff volunteering for community groups and charities.

Derbion scores ‘BREEAM Outstanding Certification’

Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion, said:“We are so pleased to become one of the few UK shopping centres to have BREEAM In-Use Outstanding and Excellent certifications. The awards highlight all the hard work our team have undertaken over the past two years as we strive to become Net Zero by 2030.

“The BREEAM In-Use Certifications are one of the first steps on that journey, and we look forward to working closely with our partners at Savills and Mearlag to identify new ways to make Derbion one of the most sustainability-friendly shopping centres in the UK, which not only helps our own ESG targets, but also those of our occupiers and the wider Derby community.”

Alex Markides, BREEAM In-Use Product Manager, added: “As more UK retail destinations strive to improve their sustainability credentials, it gives us great pleasure to award Derbion with a BREEAM In-Use Outstanding rating for Part 2, which focuses on how the building is managed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In doing so, it becomes one of only a few retail destinations in the country to hold this certification, and we hope their achievement will act as a driver and example for others pushing to achieve this milestone.”

The BREEAM In-Use certification comes as Derbion aims to become Net Zero by 2030 for its Scope 1 and 2 emissions from energy under its control.

To help support this, the centre is exploring the addition of solar panels to generate renewable energy on-site. Derbion is also working with occupiers including Severn Trent to identify water-saving opportunities and encouraging eco-friendly commuting through initiatives such as secure bike storage and a Cycle2Work scheme for employees.