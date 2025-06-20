Deadline looms for recognition in the Smallbiz100 campaign, as Chesterfield MP urges local businesses to put themselves forward
Toby Perkins said, “Small businesses are the heart of our economy and community, and I always do my best to promote them. We have some fantastic small businesses in our town, and they can apply now to be recognised in the Small Business Saturday #SmallBiz100 campaign.
The businesses selected will receive exposure on social media and in local and national press. They will also get to attend Small Business Saturday receptions in Downing Street, the House of Lords and the Treasury Drum with the Chancellor of the Exchequer.”
The Small Business Saturday, which is in its twelfth year in the UK, has grown significantly year on year encouraging millions to shop small – particularly in the run-up to Christmas, the busiest shopping season of the year.
“Small Business Saturday is a great idea to promote smaller companies. In Chesterfield we have lots of small firms and shops with unique and creative offers. I would love to see some of them get the recognition they deserve and be named on the Small100 list this year.”