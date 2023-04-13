News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
28 minutes ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
3 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
4 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
4 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Deadline looming as council offers nearly £120,000 for Chesterfield groups

Chesterfield Borough Council has more than £118,000 to distribute to community groups and volunteer organisations.

By Oliver McManus
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:49 BST

Time is running out, however, with groups needing to apply by Friday, April 28. The local authority is able to provide grants between £500 and £6,000 to grassroots projects that will help improve life for local people in Chesterfield. The Community Grants Fund aims to support projects building resilient, healthy, and safe neighbourhoods as well as initiatives helping reduce the borough’s impact on the climate and wider environment.

Funding can also be used by community projects to develop volunteering opportunities, help people prepare to get in to work, and to support organisation to expand their reach into different areas of the borough. Further funding of at least £145,000 will also be available in 2024/25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council can help organisations in submitting an application: those wishing to do so should contact [email protected] or call 01246 959657 where they can receive guidance on submitting bids. Paper forms can also be obtained.

Chesterfield Borough Council is offering nearly £120,000 in community grants.Chesterfield Borough Council is offering nearly £120,000 in community grants.
Chesterfield Borough Council is offering nearly £120,000 in community grants.
Related topics:Chesterfield Borough CouncilChesterfield