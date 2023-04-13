Deadline looming as council offers nearly £120,000 for Chesterfield groups

Time is running out, however, with groups needing to apply by Friday, April 28. The local authority is able to provide grants between £500 and £6,000 to grassroots projects that will help improve life for local people in Chesterfield. The Community Grants Fund aims to support projects building resilient, healthy, and safe neighbourhoods as well as initiatives helping reduce the borough’s impact on the climate and wider environment.

Funding can also be used by community projects to develop volunteering opportunities, help people prepare to get in to work, and to support organisation to expand their reach into different areas of the borough. Further funding of at least £145,000 will also be available in 2024/25.

The council can help organisations in submitting an application: those wishing to do so should contact [email protected] or call 01246 959657 where they can receive guidance on submitting bids. Paper forms can also be obtained.