DBCP strengthens inspections team with appointment of Luke Merrey

Registered Building Inspector Luke Merrey has joined DBCP’s team of inspectors covering High Peak and Staffordshire Moorlands.

In his new role with Chesterfield-based DBCP, Luke’s key responsibilities will include plan checking and site inspections to ensure building work complies with building regulations. He will also provide advice and support to applicants to ensure developments comply with Building Regulations as well as maintaining detailed records of inspections and project details.

In addition to being a Level 2A Registered Building Inspector, Luke boasts a previous career in property sales and lettings, giving him a strong overview of the sector’s requirements.

Prior to entering the building control profession, Luke spent six years in residential sales, rising to the position of Sales Manager for an East Midlands franchise of a national network of independently owned estate and letting agents.

Luke joins DBCP from Nottingham City Council, where he was on secondment as a Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Trainee Building Control Surveyor. As part of his training, he also spent time at Leicester City Council, developing his skills in regulatory compliance and building safety.

He achieved 2A Registered Status with the Building Safety Competence Foundation (BSCF) earlier this year. In addition to the industry-recognised qualification, Luke was also awarded a Distinction in the CIOB Level 4 Diploma in Building Control Surveying. He is also soon to complete his Level 5 Diploma, with his sights set on achieving 2F status.

Luke said: “I’m thrilled to start my new role and continue my journey in Building Control. I wish I’d found out about Building Control when I was at school, I am genuinely passionate about all areas of the sector. Seeing my knowledge grow through the LABC Academy Scheme has been amazing and I am delighted to bring my learning and experience to architects, builders and property owners throughout High Peak and Staffordshire Moorlands.”

Luke’s appointment underscores DBCP’s continued focus on strengthening building control services in the region through investment in skilled and qualified professionals. Nationally, the sector is suffering a skills shortage due to the introduction of tightened regulations following the Grenfell tragedy and the subsequent inquiry.

DBCP is the leading provider of building control services in Derbyshire and Staffordshire Moorlands, having the largest team of qualified registered inspectors.

David Pratt, Building Control Manager at DBCP, welcomed Luke to the team saying: “We are delighted to have Luke on board. He has a deep understanding of the sector from both an inspector and property manager perspective. He is a great addition to our growing team of qualified building control inspectors.”