DBCP looks to future with latest apprentice appointment

Eighteen-year-old Lucy Cockle has embarked on the next stage of her career with an apprenticeship at DBCP, the leading provider of building control services throughout Derbyshire and Staffordshire Moorlands.

Lucy, who lives in Barlborough, is the latest apprentice appointment at DBCP. Based at the firm’s Chesterfield office, Lucy has joined DBCP’s technical support team where she will undertake an 18-month Level 2 Business Administration Apprenticeship.

In her new role Lucy will support DBCP’s field-based building inspectors, processing Building Regulations applications and arranging inspections with builders, architects and property owners.

A former Worksop college student, Lucy completed her A Levels at the prestigious school earlier this year ahead of deciding to follow the apprenticeship route.

Lucy explained: “I knew that I wanted to work, earn and learn as well as explore a range of business roles. The apprenticeship at DBCP was a perfect fit for me as there are a range of pathways and avenues to go down within the company after I complete my qualification.

DBCP provides training opportunities from Level 2 through to degree level and fully qualified Building Control Surveyor status.

Lucy added: “Becoming a building control surveyor wasn’t a career I was aware of at school but starting my apprenticeship at DBCP has sparked my interest and I’m looking forward to seeing how my career progresses here as I learn more about the business and the industry.”

Lucy joins a number of apprentices at DBCP which has run a successful programme since 2018. Most recently, Charlotte Gladwin a Level 4 building control apprentice at DBCP, was named as the Newcomer of the Year in the LABC East Midlands Building Excellence Awards 2024.

David Pratt, Building Control Manager at DBCP, established the company’s apprenticeship scheme. He welcomed Lucy to her new role, saying: “Building control is not an industry that comes to mind when someone is leaving school. This, unfortunately, has created an industry skills shortage. Our apprenticeships, however, enable us to attract more young people like Lucy to both the industry and DBCP.”

If you’re interested in a future apprenticeship with DBCP, get in touch with David Pratt by emailing [email protected]