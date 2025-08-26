DBCP grows future business talent with new apprentice appointment

Shannon Edwards-Owen from Chesterfield is the latest apprentice to join DBCP’s successful apprentice programme.

The former Parkside School student has joined DBCP, the leading provider of building control services in Derbyshire and Staffordshire Moorlands, as a Level 2 Business Administration Apprentice.

The apprenticeship marks a career change for Shannon (23), who prior to joining DBCP was a teaching assistant in Sheffield. Shannon entered the teaching profession after completing a foundation degree in Working with Young People and Families at Sheffield Hallam University.

Shannon explained: “The apprenticeship with DBCP offers me the chance to build a career in a business environment, which is something I had become increasingly curious about. You make career choices at 16 which don't always meet the needs of the adult you become.”

As part of her 18-month apprenticeship, Shannon is attending Chesterfield College one day per week, with the remaining time spent gaining hands-on experience at DBCP which has a longstanding record of supporting apprentices and investing in future professionals.

Shannon’s joins DBCP’s Business Administration team, which is based in Dunston, Chesterfield.

David Pratt, DBCP’s Building Control Manager, welcomed Shannon to the team, saying: “We were impressed with Shannon’s CV. Beyond her qualifications, she’s shown an exceptional work ethic across multiple sectors since leaving school. We can see that she has what it takes to balance work and training. She’s precisely the kind of talent we’re proud to nurture at DBCP.”

Having worked in education, retail and hospitality since she was 16 years old, Shannon is no stranger to learning new processes.

Shannon said: “I could tell immediately that DBCP had a positive, engaging team and a history of supporting career-entry apprentices. The interview was a great experience, I was really encouraged to know how well other apprentices had done and to see first-hand the roles they now have within the business. I’m excited to start new chapter in my career with DBCP.”

DBCP’s apprenticeship scheme is leading the way in the building control sector and also locally. Apprentice Building Control Surveyor Charlotte Galdwin was named as the LABC Newcomer of the Year in 2024 and recently she was shortlisted as Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year in the in the prestigious Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025.

Alongside Charlotte, fellow DBCP apprentice Harvey Ellis has been shortlisted as Higher Apprentice of the year, while DBCP has been nominated as SME Employer of the Year. The winners will be announced on Thursday 2 October.