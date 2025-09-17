David Nieper Ltd honoured with Second King’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development

This is the second time the business has received a royal award for sustainability, with the first presented in 2020. Only 27 companies nationally were recognised in this year’s Sustainable Development category, and David Nieper is one of only three organisations in the UK to win it twice.

The judging panel praised David Nieper Ltd for its deeply integrated approach to sustainability. The company has reduced its factory emissions to around one-third of those from comparable offshore production.

It has also reshored much of its supply chain and now operates the UK’s first digital print factory for weft knit jersey fabrics. Following its first royal award in 2020, the company further improved its energy efficiency and sourcing standards.

David Nieper Ltd also runs the Christopher Nieper Foundation, a charitable organisation that supports education and employment opportunities in Alfreton and the wider region.

An awards ceremony was held at the company’s Monk Road premises to mark the occasion, attended by employees, stakeholders, and distinguished guests.

In attendance were HM Lord-Lieutenant for Derbyshire Mrs. Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, Chair of the Derbyshire King's Award for Enterprise Panel Marvin Cook OBE DL, and former Chair Tony Walker CBE DL. Local civic guests included Derbyshire County Council Vice-Chair Jodie Brown, Alfreton Town Councillor David Taylor, and Alfreton Deputy Mayor Chloe Morcombe.

Speaking at the event, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Derbyshire, Mrs. Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, commended David Nieper Ltd for its leadership and example: “All businesses are being challenged to think about their environmental and sustainability responsibilities, but David Nieper has not only embraced the challenge—you've set the standard for others to follow. You really are an amazing example of how a British manufacturing business can thrive whilst placing sustainability at its very heart.”

“It is certainly not just the efforts of a few people. It's the result of everyone working together—from design to production, from the warehouse to customer service. Every single area, every single person from the David Nieper family has played a part in this success.”

Derbyshire County Council Vice-Chair Jodie Brown reflected on the company’s role in the community and the importance of its people: “I think they're the lifeline of a community really. It's not just a company, but also a role model for other businesses. So many role models are in the business—not just the business itself, but the people that work here, their longevity, their commitment and their work ethic.”

“Pride. I mean, I'm not even from Alfreton, but feel a sense of pride of this [David Nieper Ltd] being here in Derbyshire. You've got something special here and you're part of something special—and you're what has made it special.”

Alfreton Town Councillor David Taylor spoke about the unique connection between the company and the town: “It clearly reflects the remarkable versatility of people from Alfreton, the diversity of skills all encompassed within David Nieper Ltd.”

“It’s a testament to the company that's been very loyal to Alfreton, and the people of Alfreton are loyal to David Nieper.”

“It’s extremely important for the economic vitality of Alfreton and the surrounding areas, for Derbyshire, and for the country.”

“The award is not just for the company. It's a symbol of what our town can achieve. It’s a point of pride for all of Alfreton.”

David Nieper Ltd continues to demonstrate that sustainability can be both a guiding principle and a path to commercial success. Built on three key pillars—environmental responsibility, education, and community engagement—the company’s approach serves as a model for how manufacturing can be both ethical and innovative.

As the only double recipient of the King’s Award for Sustainable Development in Derbyshire, David Nieper Ltd remains at the forefront of responsible British fashion manufacturing, with its workforce and community playing a vital role in its enduring success.

