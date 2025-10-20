Dan turns passion for inspiring and empowering people into community-focused business

By Daniel Gore
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2025, 23:03 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 08:16 BST
Elemental Academy is a family, not just a business.placeholder image
As a disillusioned teacher and manager, Dan chose to use his expansive 25 years teaching and coaching experience to turn his passion for inspiring and empowering people to achieve lasting change, into a community-focused business.

Dan now runs Elemental Academy Ltd; a small health and wellness centre with big ideas.

Dan runs self defence classes and partnered with WORTH, a domestic abuse charity, eight years ago; building a trauma informed, bespoke program that empowers victims of domestic abuse to find their voice, take back control and learn to defend themselves.

He is a seasoned mentor, having spent time Diana Award mentoring and having written an "Alphabet Mindset Program" for mentoring youth. He recently wrote and published the first of three planned books, a guided self-help journal, containing some of the techniques used in his adult mentoring sessions.

Dan is also a qualified personal trainer, nutritionist, and proud family man with his partner, Cheri, and three girls, the youngest of whom, he home educates.

