Cultivating Confidence: Teens discover the truth about beauty for free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The classes run once a month and the training academy choose 10 random names and offer them an insight into skincare, nails and make up all run by industry professionals.

Owner and Aesthetics teacher, Lorah Davey who organises the classes said “This week we taught the girls about skincare, so they will learn how to correctly look after their skin and minimise teenage acne and help them make good choices when purchasing products to suit their skin. We covered the viral trend of expensive skincare on teenage skin, andexplained its inappropriate for their age”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training academy decided to start offering these bespoke classes as Lorahs own teenage children started to talk about make up and skincare and she wanted to use her industry expertise to help other children.