Cultivating Confidence: Teens discover the truth about beauty for free
and live on Freeview channel 276
The classes run once a month and the training academy choose 10 random names and offer them an insight into skincare, nails and make up all run by industry professionals.
Owner and Aesthetics teacher, Lorah Davey who organises the classes said “This week we taught the girls about skincare, so they will learn how to correctly look after their skin and minimise teenage acne and help them make good choices when purchasing products to suit their skin. We covered the viral trend of expensive skincare on teenage skin, andexplained its inappropriate for their age”.
The training academy decided to start offering these bespoke classes as Lorahs own teenage children started to talk about make up and skincare and she wanted to use her industry expertise to help other children.
Urban Angel Aesthetics can be found on social media and www.theurbanangel.co.uk