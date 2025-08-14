Crystal Care Collection receive keys to Dale Brook in Clay Cross

Crystal Care Collection receive the keys to Dale Brook care home in Clay Cross

Crystal Care Collection reached a major milestone as they received the keys to their fourth brand-new care home, Dale Brook in Clay Cross.

Set to welcome its first residents in the coming weeks, Dale Brook is the first Crystal Care Collection home in Derbyshire.

Dale Brook is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility designed to offer person-centred care in a welcoming and comfortable environment.

The new home features 66 en-suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens, a cinema room, a beauty salon, and the latest in care technology to support residents' wellbeing and independence.

Dale Brook residents will also benefit from Crystal Care Collection’s newly designed Sky Bar and private dining areas, so that residents and families can enjoy special meals and celebrations together in a more intimate setting.

General Manager at Dale Brook, Donal McFadden, said, ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to take ownership of Dale Brook, where we’ll be representing the values of Crystal Care Collection in Derbyshire – clarity, community, and compassion.’

‘Our home will be a place for exceptional care and a hub for people in the area, starting with our Grand Opening on Saturday 23rd August. All are welcome to join us for a day packed with family fun, live entertainment, delicious refreshments, and VIP tours of Dale Brook.

‘We’re also proud to offer all-inclusive care under a ‘Crystal Clear’ package – meaning no hidden costs or billable extras - designed to give residents and families peace of mind when it comes to looking for a care home.’

Dale Brook’s Grand Opening, taking place at the home on Derby Road, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9AG, will celebrate the heritage of Clay Cross with a Miners and Memories Pithead Picnic.

With free entry, from 10:00 guests will enjoy music from a brass band, local entertainers, delicious food from our in-house chefs and lots more.

If you're unable to attend the Grand Opening, Dale Brook are now conducting private show arounds. Call 01246605150, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.