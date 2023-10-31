Croots Farm Shop in Derbyshire wins Great British Food Awards

Popular Derbyshire farm shop Croots has won two top awards in the Great British Food Awards.

The farm shop near Duffield scooped a silver medal for its steak and ale pie and a gold for its Croots pork pie – making the pork pie the joint national winner in the savoury bakes category.

Kay Croot, who runs the farm shop based at Farnah House Farm, Wirksworth Road, said: “We are beyond thrilled that two of our products have won awards in the Great British Food Awards this year.

“Our steak and ale pie and our pork pie are both big favourites with our customers, but to win a silver and a gold in these national awards is absolutely fantastic and a tribute to our team here at Croots who produce our home-made savoury bakes using top quality local ingredients.”

Croots Farm Shop in Derbyshire celebrates winning two awards in the Great British Food Awards 2023

Croots Farm Shop’s lemon drizzle cake and its Bakewell tart have both previously won the best sweet bake in the Great British Food Awards, in 2021 and in 2015 respectively.

These latest awards come after Croots won a gold star for its pork pie in the Great Taste Awards earlier this year. The Great Taste Awards are regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the fine food world.

The Great British Food Awards were launched in 2014 to celebrate the country's finest artisanal produce, as well as the hard-working people behind the scenes. The judging panel comprised celebrity chefs, Michelin-starred restaurateurs, popular food critics, influencers, buyers and food writers, all known for their love and knowledge of British food and produce.

The farm shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and on Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am to 4pm. The café is open Monday to Wednesday from 9am to 3pm, from Thursday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm.