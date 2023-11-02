News you can trust since 1855
Cromford Cricket Club Sponsor Swings Into Action

Matlock and Cromford Meadows Cricket Club sponsor Gigaclear is getting underway with work this month that will see almost 1,000 homes in Cromford have access to fast and reliable full fibre broadband.
By Richard ArquatiContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:51 GMT
Engineering work getting underway in Cromford will result in the first residents having access to full fibre broadband by the spring, with the work due for completion in autumn 2024.

The work is being carried out by the UK’s largest rural alternative network provider Gigaclear, part of a £20 million infrastructure boost in the county.

In the summer, Gigaclear was confirmed as a sponsor of the Matlock and Cromford Meadows Cricket Club, funding a range of sporting equipment at the club.

Gigaclear is providing kit and equipment for Matlock &amp; Cromford Meadows Cricket ClubGigaclear is providing kit and equipment for Matlock &amp; Cromford Meadows Cricket Club
Gigaclear is providing kit and equipment for Matlock &amp; Cromford Meadows Cricket Club

Delivery Director Tony Smith said: “It’s been a year since we first began extending our network into Derbyshire, starting in and around Matlock and Tansley as well as villages further south. Now, we’re looking to connect the communities in between, such as Cromford.

“At Gigaclear, we’re on a mission to take our full fibre broadband to rural Derbyshire because we believe a fast and reliable connection shouldn’t just be available to people living in the county’s larger towns and cities. People living in urban areas, on average, enjoy much faster broadband speeds than those in rural communities and we’re determined to narrow this gap.

“Having access to ultrafast ‘full fibre’ rather than the slower ‘part fibre’ broadband will allow people living in villages such as Cromford to work from home, stream online entertainment, scroll and gameplay just like everyone else.”

During the engineering work, Gigaclear will be utilising existing Openreach ducts and poles wherever possible in order to minimise disruption.

For more information, visit www.gigaclear.com

