Crich Tramway Village announces National Lottery Success with Foundations First Project

Popular Derbyshire heritage attraction, Crich Tramway Village, has been awarded a special Heritage Grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, made possible thanks to National Lottery players. The award, worth £83,080, is in support of a year-long project to help build the business resilience of the Tramway Museum Society, the charity which has run the museum since the 1960s.

The grant focusses on three main areas; audience data analysis, business planning and volunteer support.

Society Chairman, Karen Rigg, said:

“These are all key to helping us understand where to concentrate our resources in future.

Chesterfield 7 tramcar at Wakebridge, Crich Tramway Village

“A new role of Volunteer Co-Ordinator and Mentor will be very valuable, as building and retaining the volunteer team is important to us. The majority of our team who run the demonstration tramway are volunteers.

“The charity is reliant on income from our visitors, together with legacies and donations and we couldn’t operate without our volunteers, who work with us in a wide variety of roles.

“We’re extremely grateful to National Lottery players and the Heritage Fund for their support for good causes such as Crich Tramway Village. The lessons we will learn from this project will be invaluable when it comes to planning and shaping new ideas for the attraction at Crich.” said Karen.

“There are always lots of exciting activities and projects here – not all relating to trams – and that means lots of opportunities for people to get involved.”

Look out for more news about these developments shortly. For more details, please contact: Roger Shelley (Funding Manager, Crich Tramway Village). Email: [email protected]