Crest Nicholson funds bug hunt fun in Kegworth

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has helped children in Kegworth go on a creepy crawly adventure by funding a bug hunt on behalf of its Kegworth Gate development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bug hunt was one of the many fun activities at this year’s Kegworth Open Gardens event, which bought the community together to admire gardens, allotments and enjoy games, food and fundraising!

Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Midlands said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted that so many children got to enjoy the bug hunt and explore Kegworth! At Crest Nicholson sustainability and community engagement are a core focus, so supporting the Kegworth Open Gardens, which promotes both these, was a fantastic opportunity.”

A volunteer at this year’s Kegworth Open Gardens event

Julie Cooke Chair of One Kegworth added:

“One Kegworth is thrilled to thank Crest Nicholson for their generous financial support, which has helped spark curiosity and adventure in our youngest residents. Thanks to their contribution, we were able to provide 50 personal bug hunting kits for local children taking part in our recent Safari Bug Hunt at our Open Gardens.”