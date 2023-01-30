“Creativity plays such a big part in our lives, and I don’t think it always gets the recognition that it should… Invest in the creativity in your life, and see the benefits that it will have for you.”

These are the words of Joby Parsons, 25, one of the lead voices at Chesterfield’s West Studios. Housed in the Sheffield Road old stone block that was once the 1800s Chesterfield Grammar School, this open-handed organisation has a very open door.

“It’s a lovely space… really calming. It’s very friendly, very chatty. A lot of people comment on how they come here to relax. It’s their kind of chill out space, and it just kind of melts away their problems. Which is always nice to hear that the place you work at means so much to someone.”

Rosie and art

In league with Chesterfield College, set up with aid from European funding, this hub holds a remarkable array of creative resources for the local community and students alike. Art studios, a theatre, a recording studio, gallery spaces, a shop selling local makers’ work, even work spaces to hire.

Joby explains the work spaces, hired by what he calls ‘tenant businesses’, all creatively driven, all part of an action of community.

“That kind of balancing act, of they will share what we’ve got happening, we’ll share what they’ve got happening… having that collaboration and community aspect to the centre.”

Joby has been at West Studios for eight years, and has been hands-on with cultivating what West Studios can give, and the giving of confidence to those starting off on a creative journey is a big part of this.

Joby Parsons

“I think, unless people are on a creative course or know creative people, they don’t always find out just how big opportunities are within the creative world.”

“I enjoy the community side of stuff here. It doesn’t always feel that you’re coming to work because everyone is so friendly and lovely. So, for me, it’s about helping people and finding the ways that West Studios can help.”

Rosie Harbor, 32, is another leading voice in the West Studios team. She certainly shares this belief in community.

“It is a word that me and Joby use a lot. And it is, I suppose, used as a bit of a question mark a lot of the time when we’re making certain decisions. Is this the right avenue for the community that we’re trying to build, and that we’re trying to support?”

Rosie Harbor

Community equals support? “I think the more you surround yourself with like-minded people, or the right kind of environment, it might build on that confidence or open other opportunities to get involved in whatever way that may be.”

This seems to underline, again, the movement within West Studios. They create and support the arts community, the arts community supports West Studios, and together, they support the creative act.

Rosie highlights the importance of this collaboration when it comes to someone starting out, low on confidence, becoming part of this community.

“Actually, probably a lot of people have maybe once been in that same position as well, not really knowing where to begin. Or actually, what they wanted to do. But they might be a few more years into that journey, and so can kind of offer a bit of advice, or you can see how people have done different things to kind of get to a similar position.”

The theatre at West Studios

And, like Joby, her advice on creative self-belief is both warm and direct, born of experience.

“Anything in life, if you’ve got a passion for it, you’ll probably find a way to do it. So I think it’s allowing yourself time to acknowledge that passion, and act on it.”

Looking round the theatre space and music studio, the high quality of these facilities is obvious. Open to use for the creative community, the fair price of hire definitely echoes West Studios ethos of open door.

Martyn Stonehouse, another lead voice of the team, is the man with the know-how when it comes to production of stage and song here. In his own humble words, he deals with the “technical aspects” of performance and recording. His roots are deep within the Chesterfield creative scene, previously working at “Donut Creative Arts Studio for many years”.

He remembers when the Chesterfield music scene was on the up. And, like Rosie and Joby, his delivery carries a warm sense of optimism.

“We’d like to bring that back… I think there’s a lot of people in Chesterfield that are making music, and in the wider area. And, Sheffield’s wonderful… but it’d be nice if we could bring something back a little bit here. And people would start to come to the town for that scene again.”

Joby Parsons at West Studios

And here, again, is the West Studios action of community. Martyn is an encourager, another verse to the West Studios song of why you should.

“Make the music you want to make, not the music that seems trendy or cool. Make it what is yours. And you will always make the best thing then. If you try and be something else, it will never be you, it’ll just be a copy. So, go with what makes you excited about making music, and do that.”

The recording studio is called Infirmary Records. “It is a commercial business, but we also want it to be a community of artists, and people working in the space that builds that kind of environment. For Chesterfield really.”

Community-minded, creatively alive, and care-driven. West Studios is most definitely an action “for Chesterfield”.

The Infirmary Records studio

Martyn Stonehouse

Martyn at the desk