Coxbench Hall shortlisted in two prestigious awards in one week

Coxbench Hall residential home is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted in not just one, but two highly respected awards this week.

Amy, the heart of our kitchen team, has been named a finalist in the Care Home Cook/Chef Award category at the Great British Care Awards – East Midlands. In the same week, our business has also been shortlisted for Best Family Business at the UK Small Business Awards.

"We are beyond thrilled to see Amy’s dedication and passion recognised in such a meaningful way. Her food doesn’t just nourish; it comforts, connects, and truly makes a difference in the lives of our residents. Being shortlisted for Best Family Business alongside that is the icing on the cake – it’s a huge honour to see our family values and hard work celebrated at a national level."​

The UK Small Business Awards celebrate and support small businesses across the UK, exposing candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial or social status.

Coxbench Hall has been a proud, family-run care home for over 40 years, providing compassionate, personalised care in a homely setting with family at the heart of everything they do. Amy has been a vital part of the Coxbench Hall family for the past 18 years, lovingly preparing meals that bring warmth and joy to our residents every day. Her experience, dedication, and genuine care shine through in everything she does.

For a small independent family care home to be named as finalists in two awards is an outstanding achievement that reflects the dedication, compassion, and hard work of our entire team – and the deep-rooted values that have guided us for over 40 years.