Councillor confirms popular Staveley store is set to close – and be replaced by major national chain
Councillor Dean Rhodes, who represents Inkersall Green on Staveley Town Council, confirmed that the Job Lot store on Duke Street in Staveley will shut on Sunday.
He said: “It’s supposed to be shutting on Sunday, then it’ll open as a Heron Foods around September. All their stock and fixtures and everything is going to be taken to the Eckington store.
“We welcome Heron Foods. My only concern was what was going to happen to the staff – we didn’t want people getting made redundant or being left unemployed.
“We’ve been told that all the staff have been asked if they want to stop on at Heron Foods. From what I’ve been told they’ve all accepted it apart from one person, who is staying on at another Job Lot store.
“Heron Foods is going to be stopping open till 9pm, whereas Job Lot closed at 5pm, so it’ll be more hours for the staff too.”
In a Facebook post, a Job Lot spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure customers that our stores at Eckington, Sheffield and Rotherham are open as usual, and look forward to welcoming customers new and old.”
Job Lot and Heron Foods have been contacted for a comment but did not respond to the Derbyshire Times.