News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Councillor confirms popular Staveley store is set to close – and be replaced by major national chain

A national chain will move into a Staveley store later this year – with the shop set to close its doors at the end of the week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Jul 2023, 22:08 BST- 1 min read

Councillor Dean Rhodes, who represents Inkersall Green on Staveley Town Council, confirmed that the Job Lot store on Duke Street in Staveley will shut on Sunday.

He said: “It’s supposed to be shutting on Sunday, then it’ll open as a Heron Foods around September. All their stock and fixtures and everything is going to be taken to the Eckington store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We welcome Heron Foods. My only concern was what was going to happen to the staff – we didn’t want people getting made redundant or being left unemployed.

Cllr Rhodes said that the Job Lot store will close on Sunday.Cllr Rhodes said that the Job Lot store will close on Sunday.
Cllr Rhodes said that the Job Lot store will close on Sunday.
Most Popular

“We’ve been told that all the staff have been asked if they want to stop on at Heron Foods. From what I’ve been told they’ve all accepted it apart from one person, who is staying on at another Job Lot store.

“Heron Foods is going to be stopping open till 9pm, whereas Job Lot closed at 5pm, so it’ll be more hours for the staff too.”

READ THIS: Councillor fears ‘reduced’ plans for £166m Staveley bypass may lead to congestion

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, a Job Lot spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure customers that our stores at Eckington, Sheffield and Rotherham are open as usual, and look forward to welcoming customers new and old.”

Job Lot and Heron Foods have been contacted for a comment but did not respond to the Derbyshire Times.

Related topics:Heron FoodsFacebook