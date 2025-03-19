Council join forces with Matlock-based company to test new road safety product

A new road safety product, the VisionTrack with Solar IP, developed by Matlock-based company MVIS, has been placed on the A632 just outside the town as a trial for the next two months.

The VisionTrack, which is portable and solar powered, gathers information about driver behaviour and road usage which is then fed back into a central system to analyse road safety.

It monitors a wide range of issues on the road including vehicles that have stopped on the road, debris in the road, pedestrians in the road, accidents, vehicles that don’t stop at junctions, vehicle count and speed monitoring.

MVIS have worked in conjunction with Derbyshire County Council to test the unit on a site close to Matlock. The information gained during the testing period will be passed to the council so that it can be used for road safety purposes.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We are always happy to help local companies develop new products and services if we can and trial these for the benefit of local residents.

“The capabilities of the VisionTrack sounds useful to highways authorities across the country and we look forward to seeing the results.

“When MVIS asked us if they could site the unit on the A632, we agreed as the data gathered will be useful for us when analysing road safety here.

“The information we gain will also be useful as we continue to lobby the Government for inclusion in their future Safer Roads Fund Schemes.

“As the device has been sited at the Span Carr crossroads, where we have made recent changes to the junction and signs, this is also a good opportunity to further analyse the impact of those changes.”

Research and Development Manager, Tom Hooton from MVIS said “I drive that road every day and know that it is a road that many local people are worried about. So it seemed to be the ideal spot, as it is close to our base, and I am sure that the council will find the information useful.

“Working with council is an honour and has been a joy, considering we are both looking to improve the same thing - safety on the roads we utilise every day.”

MVIS is a UK-based provider of solar-powered solutions dedicated to enhancing road safety nationwide.