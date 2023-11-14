North East Derbyshire District Council are about to launch their new Talent Pipeline, which aims to help attract, retain, grow, and develop staff from within North East Derbyshire.

The Talent Pipeline is one strand of the Council’s over-arching People Strategy. It is anchored to the Council’s ambition for ‘continued employee growth’ and a ‘grow your own’ corporate mind-set.

The Talent Pipeline is both inward and outward facing, providing new opportunities and attracting new people to the organisation whilst creating development pathways for those already employed by the Council.

The Council plan to utilise many potential sources for people as part of its multiyear strategy – this includes starting early with students at school and colleges, targeting those at university, establishing apprenticeships and developing its existing workforce.

Lee Hickin Managing Director of North East Derbyshire District Council said “The Talent Pipeline is all about taking a longer term approach to recruitment, rather than the traditional one.

This approach recognises the goal isn’t simply about filling vacancies. The goal is about getting the right people in the right posts.”

The strategy will be implemented immediately imminently and will help shape recruitment and internal progression for years to come.

Councillor Nigel Barker, Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council said:

“I am delighted that we are launching our talent pipeline. We know from experience that supporting, guiding and nurturing talent will have long term benefits for not only North East Derbyshire District council, but North East Derbyshire as a whole, as we will be better placed to continue serving our district for years to come.”

For more information visit the North East Derbyshire District Council website: https://www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/talent-pipeline.