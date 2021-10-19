Council hails Derbyshire regeneration scheme a ‘success story’, creating thousands of jobs

The Markham Vale regeneration scheme is approaching the ‘end game’ with three quarters of units sold and thousands of jobs created.

By Christina Massey, Local Democracy Reporter
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:46 am

Addressing Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet, member for clean growth and regeneration, Councillor Tony King said the challenges of the last 18 months have made the continued progress of the scheme all the more remarkable.

In that period, he said 16 businesses have moved into the site and Chesters fish and chips has started construction on a new family restaurant there.

Councillors say 2,200 jobs have been created by the Markham Vale development to date.

Work on the business park, which is located on the site of the former Markham Colliery, started in 2006 with the aim of creating up to 4,100 jobs.

Cllr King said: “Eighty-six per cent of the site is now ready for development and 75 per cent is now sold and occupied, so we’re moving into the end game.”

He added more than 2,200 jobs have been created by the development to date.

“It’s a success story,” he concluded.

