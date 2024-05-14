Cosy seeking schools in Derbyshire in need of a little TLC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning Derbyshire company is giving staff the day off next month to volunteer and give back to the community.

And Cosy, an educational resource business, is seeking schools, nurseries and charitable organisations in Derbyshire who need hands-on support for projects such as creating forest school areas, completing unfinished tasks and making a start on tasks where there never seems to be enough time to get started.

All 104 employees will be given the opportunity to volunteer on Monday, June 10 as part of The Big Help Out; a nationwide campaign that each year helps millions of people volunteer via a website and app populated by tens of thousands of charities.

The initiative was set up in 2023 to mark the coronation of King Charles and the Queen Consort. More than seven million people took part in the event, with 35,000 charities supported.

Member of staff from Cosy pictured during The Big Help Out last year.

Cosy – along with businesses including BT, Microsoft, British Airways and Asda – closed the entire firm to help spruce up 10 school playgrounds last year and, says managing director Dave Hook, the day was a huge success.

“Volunteering not only makes a positive impact on the community, but it is also good for mental wellbeing and creating those ‘softer skills’ sought by employers,” he said.

“We’re suppliers of Early Years and Nursery school products, so it felt right to give back to schools and nurseries in the area.

“We all enjoyed taking part in The Big Help Out last year, doing jobs such as digging gardens, painting furniture and generally improving the school environment, and thought that it would be great to do the same this year.”

Staff from Cosy paint walls at a local school during The Big Help Out.

Cosy – recipients of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2022 and recent winners of the ERA award for Supplier of the Year - gives its staff three paid days off to volunteer every year, equating to more than 3,000 hours in helping its communities.

It also gives more than 10% of its profits to support grassroots projects both at home and abroad, via the charitable arm of the business – Cosy Foundation.

Peter Ellse, founder of Cosy, said: “This is a great opportunity to bring various departments, of varying ages, together for a good cause.

“It’s also a good way of giving back to our community. Volunteers are key to our society, the glue that binds us together and The Big Help Out provides a marvellous opportunity for the many strong, go-getting businesses in our region to do their bit.”

The Big Help Out was initiated in Derbyshire by Brigadier Adam Fraser-Hitchin.

Elizabeth Fothergill CBE, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire, said: “I am so pleased to hear of Cosy’s plans to support The Big Help Out once more. Volunteers are such an integral part of our community and we are blessed with so many wonderful people willing to give back to their community here in Derbyshire.”