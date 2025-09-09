COSMO marks 12 years of flavours and support for local families

COSMO Derby staff with representatives from three local charities as they receive donation cheques

A city restaurant has celebrated more than a decade of serving up food from around the globe while raising thousands of pounds for local charities.

COSMO Derby, an all-you-can-eat world banqueting restaurant located on London Road, marked its 12th birthday by holding a charity event that raised £680 each for three deserving causes — Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, The Invisible Friends, and Derby Toc H Children’s Camp - the nominated charity of the Mayor of Derby, Councillor Ajit Atwal. All three charities play a vital role in supporting children and young people across the city.

The Invisible Friends (TIF) is a choir-based charity in Derby (with a group in Rugby) offers a safe and welcoming space for children and young people living with invisible illnesses — such as Neurodiversity, Mental Health Conditions, or other hidden disabilities — to come together and shine through the power of music.

Its founder, Abbie Tabberer, knows first-hand the challenges of living with a disability. Despite facing her own barriers, she has dedicated her life to creating a place where others with disabilities can belong, express themselves, and thrive. Through TIF, Abbie provides far more than just choir sessions — she offers advocacy, vocal lessons, friendship and the kind of encouragement that helps her members flourish.

COSMO staff with representatives from The Invisible Friends

Abbie said: “COSMO has been a strong supporter of TIF in recent years, helping us continue our self-funded charity that means so much to our participants.

“Within just a couple of weeks of joining the group, you can see a remarkable boost in confidence — singing truly helps them shine and donations like these enable us to do that.”

Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre (DCHC) provides disadvantaged children with the chance to enjoy seaside holidays in Skegness, helping them build confidence and create happy memories. Supported by donations, the charity plays a vital role in giving local children a break from everyday challenges.

Janine Holmes, Chief Executive Officer at DCHC, said: “We’re truly grateful for COSMO Derby’s ongoing support. Their generosity has made a real difference over the years, with donations stretching right back to 2013.

COSMO staff presenting a cheque to Derby's Mayor, Councillor Ajit Atwal, who collected the cheque on behalf of Derby Toc H Children’s Camp

“They’re not only a beloved part of the city’s food scene but also a business that gives back to the community.

“Events like these strengthen our connection to Derby, and we’re looking forward to hosting our own fundraising event at the restaurant in November.”

Back in 2013 when COSMO spent more than £1m transforming the former Zanzibar nightclub into the restaurant, the sultan statue on its roof was auctioned in support of Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre in Skegness, raising £420 towards a minibus.

Derby’s Mayor, Councillor Ajit Atwal, attended the event and collected the cheque on behalf of Derby Toc H Children’s Camp — his nominated charity for the year. This volunteer-led charity offers free, 10-day residential camps in the Derbyshire countryside for disadvantaged children aged 9 to 14.

COSMO handing the cheque to Michael Copestake and Janine Holmes from Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre - who they have been supporting since 2013

He said: “Derby Toc H Children’s Camp does incredible work for underprivileged children in our city. I chose them as my charity of the year because I have been truly impressed by the difference they make.

“When I visited the camp recently, seeing the smiles on the children’s faces - children who might not otherwise have the chance to experience something like this - was incredibly moving.

As someone born and bred in Derby, COSMO has always been a favourite with my family, and we visit regularly. I’m so impressed not only with the fantastic food and atmosphere, but also with how they are constantly giving back to the community and supporting so many good causes.”

Over the past 12 years, COSMO has raised thousands for local causes. In 2019, its ‘Charity Tuesdays’ saw children dine for £1, with proceeds supporting Derby County Community Trust projects such as Rams in Kenya. A Peppa Pig promotion raised £750 for When You Wish Upon a Star, and during the 2020 lockdown COSMO delivered free meals to Treetops Hospice staff as they cared for patients at home across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Group director, Kan Koo, said: “The past 12 years have brought unprecedented challenges to the hospitality industry—from a global pandemic and Brexit to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Many familiar names have disappeared from our high streets, which makes us even more proud that COSMO has remained a strong and welcoming presence.

“As we mark this special milestone, we’re delighted to give back by supporting three charities focused on children and young adults — an ideal match for COSMO, a family-friendly restaurant that opens its doors to guests of all ages.

“It’s been an incredible journey filled with great food, celebrations, and memorable moments. We look forward to the next 12 years of serving our community, embracing diverse flavours, and continuing to offer exceptional value to our customers.”