Corporate gifting is big business and can help retain talent, says entrepreneur Natalie Bamford

CORPORATE gifting is big business – and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down in 2024, says the owner of award-winning company Colleague Box.

Natalie Bamford and husband Adam set up the business during the pandemic and, since then, Colleague Box has created bespoke gift boxes for a wide range of local and national organisations such as Derbyshire-based Ward Recycling, delivery company dpd and the University of Lincoln.

They have had an exceptionally busy year, with multiple awards wins and new clients, plus they have opened up the doors of their Derby home for business meetings, birthday parties and corporate events.

And as we approach the new year and the end of a busy period for Colleague Box, Natalie says that a raft off orders for early 2024 strengthens her claim that more and more companies are gifting throughout the year rather than just at Christmas.

Natalie and Adam Bamford of Colleague Box

“Corporate gifting can strengthen your reputation and your overall relationship with your business partners and employees is a powerful way of expressing your gratitude,” said Natalie.

“A report by business magazine Forbes found that 42% of businesses cite relationship management as a top reason for their corporate gifting initiatives.

“Christmas is traditionally a busy period for Colleague Box and this year has been no exception.

“It’s been great to see the variety of boxes that we have created for clients, though, from build-your-own boxes where clients choose their own packaging, contents and delivery options to bespoke ones that we have produced for charities including Derventio Housing Trust. They run shared houses for hundreds of people across the UK who might otherwise be homeless, and their boxes included snacks such as popcorn, crisps and chocolate.

“However, we have also seen a rise in the number of businesses opting for a Colleague Box subscription so that their business partners and employees can be sent treats throughout the year – and not just at Christmas time.

“In the past you might have had a subscription for a magazine or the gym, and nowadays you can get subscriptions for anything from in-home fitness to boxes that contain everything you need to cook a healthy meal; think Hello Fresh and Abel & Cole.