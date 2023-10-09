Cooper Parry sign up to workplace wellbeing initiative launched by Derbyshire businesswoman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The firm, which has offices in the Midlands and also London, is one of the founder members of the 1% CALMer Club - a project launched by workplace culture expert and founder of CALM In A Box, Sarah Markham, who lives in Derbyshire.

The aim of the 1% CALMer Club is to support organisations and their employees to build connections, maximise energy and ignite motivation in the workplace. Members will have access to a community of thought leaders and be offered tailored support, plus chance to take part in face-to-face events and experiences throughout the year.

Sarah, whose clients include Derbyshire Constabulary, St. Modwen, NHS Trusts and Nuclear AMRC, said: “I am excited to launch the 1% CALMer Club and delighted that Cooper Parry are one of the first organisations to sign up.

Sarah Markham, from Derbyshire, has launched the 1% CALMer Club for businesses

“Smart organisations like Cooper Parry recognise the need to look after employees holistically. They understand that you can’t run a business sustainably on traditional mindsets; most people are juggling many different things like family life and work.

"Those companies who are progressive know that they need to support people to better navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century workplace.

“To do well, you need to be well. Spiritual and emotional health, plus mental health, is just as important as physical health.”

April Homer, of Cooper Parry, said: “We are so excited to have joined the 1% CALMer club. I have been a huge fan of Sarah’s mission for some time and the work that Calm In A Box does.

“When the 1% CALMer club launched, it was a bit of a no-brainer really, as to whether or not to be involved; a programme that focuses on the holistic wellbeing of our people in a structured and well thought out approach that makes it easy for busy companies to introduce an initiative where everyone wins…what’s not to love.

“We can’t wait to see the impact this programme has and hope that by taking part and sharing our journey, it encourages others to get involved too.”

CALM In A Box began in 2019 when Sarah, who has previously worked in Human Resources for multi-million-pound corporations, created a gift box for a friend who was going through a difficult time.