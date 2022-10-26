Fastskips.co.uk are offering £100 a day for a maximum of three days a month – adding the role is “perfect” for those who do not like to work behind a desk.

A spokesman said all the firm asks is that candidates are “happy enough to chat to the public about why their skips are the best in the UK”.

The company is flexible about workdays and applicants do not need previous work experience and they are hiring multiple candidates all across the UK.

Fancy being a skip for the day?

Successful candidates will be required to keep a log of conversions they have had and will be given a tablet to book any skip orders.

Gavin Leverett, Managing Director of Fastskips.co.uk, said: “We are so excited to be celebrating our second-year anniversary.

"We started the business at the height of the pandemic and saw a huge spike in sales due to people needing skips for their lockdown TikTok-inspired DIY projects.

"To support our company growth, we’re looking for confident people to dress as our famous green skips to help promote our nationwide service.

This is the perfect role for friendly people who don’t take life too seriously, particularly students who are looking to make money and have a bit of a laugh whilst doing it.

"We are hiring multiple candidates all across the UK, so no matter where you live, make sure you apply as we deliver skips to every postcode.”