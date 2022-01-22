The latest in north Derbyshire to be inspected

These north Derbyshire eateries have received new food hygiene ratings

Pictured below are the latest north Derbyshire food outlets to have been given food hygiene ratings

By Ben McVay
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 2:47 pm

While many have scooped the top five out of five rating, one or two have dipped below.

Read on to find out more...

1. New China House, Chesterfield

The Derby Road takeaway has received two-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Inspectors found during a December 15 visit that hygienic food handling, and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building both needed improvement. Management of food safety was "generally satisfactory"

2. Delhi 41, Chesterfield

It was given three out of five on December 10. Inspectors found rated hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as "generally satisfactory". Management of food safety was "good".

3. Lillybelles Ltd, Danesmoor

The January 11 inspection returned a rating of five out of five. hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were both "good". Management of food safety was "Very good"

4. Morton Village Hall, Alfreton

Inspectors rated hygiene at this place five out of five on January 10. hygienic food handling and management of food safety were "good" while cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were "very good".

