Take a look at 6 businesses including hardware store, cake shop and tea rooms that are up for sale in Derbyshire

Tea rooms, a hardware store and a gift shop are up for sale in Derbyshire right now.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 09:56 BST

If you’ve dreamed of being your own boss, why not take a look at these six businesses around the county?

A patisserie in Belper, tea room in Castleton and greengrocer in Ashbourne are on the market.

A patisserie in Belper, tea room in Castleton and greengrocer in Ashbourne are on the market. Photo: businessesforsale.com

This hardware shop and workshop was launched in 1969 by the current owners who have now decided to retire and put the business on the market for £700,000. J B Littlewood, which has four members of staff, stocks more than 5,000 items and deals with timber, fencing and steel supplies. Their workshop producing a wide variety of fabrications. Finishes include on site painting and off site galvanising and powder coating.

This hardware shop and workshop was launched in 1969 by the current owners who have now decided to retire and put the business on the market for £700,000. J B Littlewood, which has four members of staff, stocks more than 5,000 items and deals with timber, fencing and steel supplies. Their workshop producing a wide variety of fabrications. Finishes include on site painting and off site galvanising and powder coating. Photo: businessesforsale.com

This large gift shop with a turnover of £140,850 is on the market for £59,950. Located in a tourist hostpot on a busy parade of shops, Curious Inspirations stocks a wide range of gifts including gothic and fantasy, ethnic and spiritual, fashion and jewellery, dragons and skulls as well as cards, toys and signs. The business also operates online and has a strong social media presence.

This large gift shop with a turnover of £140,850 is on the market for £59,950. Located in a tourist hostpot on a busy parade of shops, Curious Inspirations stocks a wide range of gifts including gothic and fantasy, ethnic and spiritual, fashion and jewellery, dragons and skulls as well as cards, toys and signs. The business also operates online and has a strong social media presence. Photo: bsuinessesforsale.com

This leasehold greengrocers has been put on the market for £139,950 by the current owners who wish to retire after running the business for 16 years. Fresh Choice is owner operated with the help of two full time and one part-time members of staff. The average weekly turnover is around £10,000.

This leasehold greengrocers has been put on the market for £139,950 by the current owners who wish to retire after running the business for 16 years. Fresh Choice is owner operated with the help of two full time and one part-time members of staff. The average weekly turnover is around £10,000. Photo: businessesforsale.com

