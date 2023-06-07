2 . J B Littlewood, Sutton Scarsdale, near Chesterfield

This hardware shop and workshop was launched in 1969 by the current owners who have now decided to retire and put the business on the market for £700,000. J B Littlewood, which has four members of staff, stocks more than 5,000 items and deals with timber, fencing and steel supplies. Their workshop producing a wide variety of fabrications. Finishes include on site painting and off site galvanising and powder coating. Photo: businessesforsale.com