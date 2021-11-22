Search for a Christmas bargain and support small businesses in north Derbyshire town

Saturday saw the start of festive shopping events at Old Bolsover Yard – and shopkeepers are hoping they will provide a much-needed boost for trade in the run up to Christmas.

Every Saturday until the big day a number of small businesses and local crafters will be joining the sellers in the craft courtyard at Old Bolsover Yard to offer some unique and exciting gift ideas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Business owner Sarah Smith hopes the Old Bolsover Yard Christmas events will see local people supporting independent shops and traders.

Business owner Sarah Smith said: "It's great to be using our venue at Old Bolsover Yard to highlight the amazing small businesses that we are lucky to have locally.

"Throughout our series of Christmas events more than 50 small businesses are getting involved.

"Shopping locally is more important than ever and means so much to our local economy."

As well as the Saturday Christmas shopping events, which will take place between 10am-3pm on November 27, December 4, 11, and 18, there will be two late-night shopping events until 9pm on December 2 and 16.

The Old Bolsover Yard Christmas events are taking part in the run-up to the festive period.

For the evening events the courtyard will be filled with music thanks to Thoresby Colliery Band and Aurora A Capella Choir.

Further late night shopping will also be taking place throughout Bolsover town with businesses in Cavendish Walk and the business park taking part.

Antique lovers should also look out for a special event on Friday, November 26, from 10am - 3pm, when Lady Amanda joins other businesses at Old Bolsover Yard with her antiques, collectables, books, art and bric-a-brac. A mini auction for will begin at 11.30am.

Sunday, December 5 will also see a Christmas market taking place from 12noon to 5pm at Old Bolsover Yard.

Last Christmas shops in Bolsover found an innovative way of finding new customers amid the pandemic.

Small businesses in the town took part in the ‘ShopAppy’ initiative, which allowed them to find new ways of reaching customers virtually despite the impact of lockdowns and other restrictions.

Sarah had been forced to take the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel a series of events planned in the run-up to Christmas because of coronavirus restrictions.

For further details about all the events this year, visit www.oldbolsoveryard.com/events