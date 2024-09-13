This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The 10 unique designs celebrate UK arachnids 🕷️

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new series of 10 UK spider stamps has been unveiled on Friday the 13th

Illustrations include the Sand Bear Spider, Cucumber Spider and others

The stamps highlight the fascinating roles spiders play in nature

They are available for pre-order now

Halloween may be well over a month away, but already Royal Mail has given sufferers of a certain phobia a fright on Friday the 13th.

It has unveiled a new series of 10 stamps, each showcasing unique illustrations of spiders native to the UK which “deserve a second look”. Previous stamp series have featured butterflies, bees and various bugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featured on the new stamps are the: Sand Bear Spider; Cucumber Spider; Woodland Jumping Spider; Four-spotted Orbweb Spider; Spider Nurseryweb Spider; Ladybird Spider; Candy-striped Spider; Wasp Spider; Zebra Spider; and Heather Crab Spider.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy said: “Many people are scared of spiders, but these colourful creatures deserve a second look. They perform a vital role in nature and have fascinating strategies for survival.

“As these stamps show, there’s far more to spiders than the hairy cartoon version we love to hate.”

The stamps, along with a selection of collectible products, are available for pre-order from today (13 September).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The illustrations of peaceful spiders cannot hurt you (Images: Royal Mail/Getty Images/Pexels) | Royal Mail/Getty Images/Pexels

Reactions on social media have been mixed, with nature lovers praising the beautiful illustrations of the much maligned creatures, and arachnophobes left in fear of their next postal delivery.

“Makes me naughtily want to send letters to my arachnophobe friends,” was one user’s response to the news, while another simply said, “Noooooooooooooooooo.”

“Once I would go oh no and scream and now I'm in awe,” said another poster on X (formerly Twitter). “Must order mine.”

Of course, spiders often get a bad reputation, but they play a crucial role in the UK's ecosystem and are generally nothing to fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are natural predators that help control the population of other insects, including many pests that can damage crops and spread disease, contributing to a healthier environment and reducing the need for chemical pesticides.

Most spiders found in the UK are harmless to humans. They generally do not bite unless provoked and are not aggressive.

What do you think about Royal Mail's new spider stamps? Are you excited about these unique illustrations, or do they give you the creeps? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section.