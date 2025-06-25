Revealed: Five Derbyshire companies which failed to pay workers the national living and national minimum wage
Among them is 115-year-old chocolatier Thorntons – based in Alfreton since 1985. As part of an HM Revenue and Customs crackdown on firms that “undercut” workers, the company has paid back £16,449 to 444 staff.
As well as paying back staff for missed income the firms also face financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of their underpayment. Other firms listed by the Government include Chesterfield employer Albert Cepa, who paid back £9,677.33 to four workers and Fadhil Omar Ibrahim, of Ripley, who failed to pay £4,482.40 to five workers.
Matlock’s Ashbrook Roofing & Supplies Limited failed to pay £1,912.65 to five workers. Booth & Stirland Limited, of Ripley, failed to pay £1,434.97 to three workers. A spokesperson said the underpayment was a “clerical error”, adding: “Once we were made aware it was rectified and the moneys were paid straight away.”
The national living wage was introduced in 2016 and now stands at £12.21 for people aged 21 and over. The Derbyshire companies named here just five out of 518 firms nationwide made to pay back £7.4 million to nearly 60,000 workers.
Minister for Employment Rights, Justin Madders said there was “no excuse for employers to undercut their workers”, adding: “We will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.”
