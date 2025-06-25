Revealed: Five Derbyshire companies which failed to pay workers the national living and national minimum wage

By Ben McVay
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Government has named five Derbyshire companies forced to repay over £30,000 to workers they failed to pay the national living and national minimum wage.

Among them is 115-year-old chocolatier Thorntons – based in Alfreton since 1985. As part of an HM Revenue and Customs crackdown on firms that “undercut” workers, the company has paid back £16,449 to 444 staff.

As well as paying back staff for missed income the firms also face financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of their underpayment. Other firms listed by the Government include Chesterfield employer Albert Cepa, who paid back £9,677.33 to four workers and Fadhil Omar Ibrahim, of Ripley, who failed to pay £4,482.40 to five workers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matlock’s Ashbrook Roofing & Supplies Limited failed to pay £1,912.65 to five workers. Booth & Stirland Limited, of Ripley, failed to pay £1,434.97 to three workers. A spokesperson said the underpayment was a “clerical error”, adding: “Once we were made aware it was rectified and the moneys were paid straight away.”

Thorntons – based in Alfreton since 1985 - has paid back £16,449 to 444 staffplaceholder image
Thorntons – based in Alfreton since 1985 - has paid back £16,449 to 444 staff

The national living wage was introduced in 2016 and now stands at £12.21 for people aged 21 and over. The Derbyshire companies named here just five out of 518 firms nationwide made to pay back £7.4 million to nearly 60,000 workers.

Minister for Employment Rights, Justin Madders said there was “no excuse for employers to undercut their workers”, adding: “We will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.”

Related topics:DerbyshireThe GovernmentGovernmentThorntonsHM Revenue and Customs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice