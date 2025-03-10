This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Teaching children about financial independence from a young age is crucial in today's society.

With the rise of digital banking, numerous pocket money cards and apps have been developed to help kids learn money management skills in a practical and engaging manner.

These tools not only facilitate practical money management but also open avenues for meaningful conversations about finances between parents and children.

By integrating financial education into daily life, these apps and cards equip the younger generation with the skills necessary for a secure financial future. Here are some of the best:

GoHenry

GoHenry offers a prepaid debit card and an intuitive app designed for children aged 6 to 18.

It provides features such as real-time spending notifications, customisable savings goals, and in-app educational tools called 'Money Missions' that teach budgeting and saving through interactive quizzes and videos.

Parents can set flexible controls and receive instant alerts on their child's spending activities. GoHenry charges a monthly membership fee starting from £3.99.

nimbl

nimbl is a prepaid debit card accompanied by an app aimed at children aged 6 to 18.

It emphasises financial education through features like instant top-ups, automated pocket money transfers, spending alerts, and savings tools, including micro-savings options.

Parents have control over spending limits and can monitor transactions in real-time.

Osper

Osper provides a prepaid debit card and a mobile app tailored for young people. It allows parents to set allowances, oversee spending, and load money instantly for emergencies.

Children can manage their finances, set savings goals, and track their spending habits. Osper offers a 30-day free trial, after which it costs £2.50 per child per month.

Gimi

Gimi is an educational app that helps children understand personal finance by tracking pocket money and setting savings goals.

The app features a virtual piggy bank that fills up as money is added, making saving visual and engaging. While the basic version is free, a premium subscription with additional features costs £2.99 per month.

iAllowance

iAllowance links chore completion with pocket money, teaching children the value of earning. Parents can set tasks, monitor progress, and sync data across devices.

The app requires manual money handling, reinforcing the tangible aspect of money management. It's available on iOS for a one-time fee of £2.99.

Pigby’s Fair

Developed by NatWest, Pigby’s Fair is a virtual game where children run a stall at a fair, manage stock, and earn money.

This gamified approach teaches basic financial principles in a fun setting. The app is free to download.

NatWest Rooster Money

NatWest Rooster Money offers a prepaid debit card and budgeting app designed to teach kids about financial responsibility.

Features include spending tracking, budget setting, savings goals, and a chore tracker. The service costs £1.99 per month but is free for NatWest customers.

Starling Kite

Starling Kite is a debit card for children aged 6 to 16, linked to a parent’s Starling Bank account.

It provides a simplified version of the Starling app for kids to check balances and view transactions, with parental controls to set spending limits. The service is free for Starling Bank customers.

Revolut <18

Revolut <18 offers a prepaid debit card and app for children, allowing them to manage finances under parental supervision. Features include spending tracking, budgeting tools, and instant spending notifications.

A parent or guardian must have a Revolut account to set up Revolut <18. The service is free, but transaction fees depend on the parent’s Revolut account plan.

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Have you used any of these tools to teach your kids about money? Or perhaps you have other recommendations that have worked well for your family? Share your experiences and tips in the comments section.