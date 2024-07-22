Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PlayStation's summer sale is here with discounts up to 80% on PS5 and PS4 games

Hot on the heels of Xbox’s Summer Sale, PlayStation has launched its own version, serving gamers on Sony’s consoles with substantial discounts on a wide range of games.

The annual PlayStation Store sale is a highly anticipated event for PlayStation gamers, with some games seeing price cuts as deep as 75% off, and occasionally even higher for older titles or smaller indie games.

The sale typically includes a broad spectrum of games, from popular big-budget games from major publishers, to independent games that often receive notable discounts, expansion packs, season passes, and other downloadable content, and even older games.

It’s a great opportunity to pick up recent releases you might have missed at launch, and the sheer variety of discounted games means there's something for everyone, from action and adventure to RPGs and puzzle games.

What are the best deals in 2024’s summer sale?

The 2024 PlayStation Store summer sale is live now, and features discounts on 4,500 PS5 and PS4 games and add-ons.

This year, gamers can expect discounts of up to 80% off on some recent blockbuster titles, including Elden Ring (£34.99) and Hogwarts Legacy (£25.99).

Nearly every major PS5 and PS4 game from the past few years is on sale - excluding first-party titles - and a wide variety of DLC is also available at discounted prices.

For the full list of offers, visit the PS Store, but here are some of the highlights:

Don't miss out on these incredible deals! Head over to the PS Store to explore the full list of offers, and be sure to share your finds and purchase decisions in the comments section.