Pick up some £5 bargains in north Derbyshire town and support local businesses as Fiver Fest returns

Stores across the town are taking part in ‘Fiver Fest’ this month to highlight their contribution to the Great British High Street.

The scheme sees shops offer special £5 offers across two weeks in June, and running until June 26.

It is the fourth time some shops in Bolsover have taken part in Fiver Fest, but will be particularly important this year as businesses battle back from the impact of the pandemic and say thank you to their loyal customers.

Bolsover organiser Sarah Smith is urging businesses and shoppers to embrace Fiver Fest.

Sarah Smith, organiser of the event in Bolsover, said “Fiver Fest is now a big part of our promotions for Bolsover.

"This is the fourth time the town has taken part in the initiative with some businesses back for the fourth time and other businesses just joining in.

"The independent shops and businesses are what makes our town special and unique.

"The community support for local businesses has been amazing during lockdown, so these offers are to say thank you to customers, and to highlight the great value and economic impact of shopping locally.”

Bolsover currently has 32 businesses signed up to take part with that list ‘growing daily’.

Offers include a £5 fabric sale run by Molly Felicity Designs from The Fabric Den, based at Old Bolsover Yard, through to £5 lunches at a number of cafes in the town.

Across the UK, more than 100 independent high streets are taking part in Fiver Fest.

It is devised and run by Totally Locally, a grass roots organisation that has been helping businesses and high streets ‘to help themselves’ since 2010.

The scheme calls on shoppers to divert £5 of their weekly spend to support the small businesses in their communities.

Chris Sands, of Totally Locally, said: “If every adult in Bolsover spent just £5 per week in their local independent shops and businesses, it would mean £2.3m per year going directly into our local economy.

"Which can lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and a nicer place to live.”

Any independent business wishing to participate in the Fiver Fest in Bolsover should contact Sarah Smith via [email protected]