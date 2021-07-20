Photos show Chesterfield town centre as Freedom Day arrives
It may have been a milestone on the roadmap out of lockdown, but there was no stampede to bars and shops when ‘Freedom Day’ arrived in Chesterfield.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:48 am
Monday marked the much-heralded lifting of lockdown restrictions and we sent our photographer out to capture how the town was responding.
Many people were still wearing masks inside shops and the scorching sunshine may also have seen people staying at home to keep cool.
