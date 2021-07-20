The high street was busy
Photos show Chesterfield town centre as Freedom Day arrives

It may have been a milestone on the roadmap out of lockdown, but there was no stampede to bars and shops when ‘Freedom Day’ arrived in Chesterfield.

By Brian Eyre
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 10:48 am

Monday marked the much-heralded lifting of lockdown restrictions and we sent our photographer out to capture how the town was responding.

Many people were still wearing masks inside shops and the scorching sunshine may also have seen people staying at home to keep cool.

MORE LOCKDOWN NEWS: Boris Johnson says it is ‘right’ to lift Covid restrictions in England - but adds ‘pandemic is far from over’

1. Freedom Day in Chesterfield

Casey Lawther being served at the bar by Tom Owen at the Pig and Pump.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Freedom Day in Chesterfield

It was a scroching day to lift restrictions

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Freedom Day in Chesterfield

The market looked glorious in the sunshine

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Freedom Day in Chesterfield

Lockdown freedom day in Chesterfield.

Photo: Brian Eyre

