Pamper your pet at these 11 dog grooming salons in and around Chesterfield

We’ve been rounding up the places where you can take your hound for a wash and brush-up to make it look like a top dog again.

From dog-grooming businesses launched in shops and industrial estate units to those run from private homes, you’re sure to find one that will suit your pooch and your pocket.

1. Walton, Chesterfield Hounds Grooming, 1 Park Hall Gardens, Walton, Chesterfield, S42 7NQ, tel 0789 447450, www.houndsgrooming.com. Offers clip & style or hand stripping with aromatherapy bath and groom, including ears and eyes cleaned, claws clipped and filed, table top drying and conditioning treatment. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2. Hasland Furst Class Lounge, Unit 1, Foxwood Park, Foxwood Close, Hasland, S41 9RB. Contact 01246 453545 or https://furstclasslounge.co.uk. Offers gentle bathing with hydro baths, hand blow and fluff dry, hand stripping and nail cutting. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

3. Whittington Moor Bubbles & Bark Dog Groomers, 401 Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield S41 8LS. Contact 07544 771667 or https://bubblesandbarksdoggroomers.co.uk. Pampered pooch packages range from £20 for bath, nails and pads, ears and eyes cleaned to a top package from £35 comprising bath, nails and pads, ears and eyes cleaned, clipped, blueberry facial, paw balm and a 'pawfume' of choice. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Bolsover K9 Cuts Professional Grooming, 104 Moor Lane, Bolsover, S44 6EP. Contact 07517 110444 or www.k9cutsprofessionalgrooming.co.uk. The business has helped show dogs win numerous awards and its services include bathing, grooming and clipping, hand stripping, claw trimming and ear cleaning. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales