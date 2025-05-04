Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you’re planning a shop or DIY project this bank holiday, here's what you need to know 🛒

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major UK supermarkets and high street chains will alter their hours for the Early May bank holiday

Shoppers are planning ahead for groceries, DIY projects, and long weekend essentials

Some stores will follow usual schedules, while others will operate reduced hours

Opening times may vary by location, so checking in advance is recommended

We've rounded up the key details from Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, B&Q, and more

With the Early May bank holiday just around the corner, many shoppers will be planning trips to the supermarket or tackling long-overdue DIY projects.

To help you make the most of the long weekend, we've rounded up the latest opening hours for some of the UK's biggest high street stores and supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Aldi to Waitrose, here’s what you need to know before heading out on Monday, May 5.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Aldi

Aldi has announced its opening hours for the upcoming May Bank Holiday weekend. Stores across the UK will operate as usual on Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4.

On Bank Holiday Monday, May 5, branches in England and Wales will be open until 8pm, while stores in Scotland will close at their regular time of 10pm.

Aldi has noted that opening times may vary by location, and customers are encouraged to check the store finder on the Aldi website for the latest information before visiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda

Asda has confirmed it will keep its usual opening hours on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5, allowing customers to shop as normal, but some local stores may adjust their hours.

To find the most accurate information, customers should check the Asda app before heading out.

B&Q

B&Q will remain open over the bank holiday, as many Brits take advantage of the extra day off to tackle DIY projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But opening hours may vary by location, so it's a good idea to check with your local store for specific details.

Co-op

By and large, Co-op stores will remain open across the country on Bank Holiday Monday, May 5.

Opening hours may still vary by location, so it’s best to check with a staff member in-store or online for specific details about your local branch.

Lidl

Most Lidl stores will be open as usual over the Early May bank holiday, opening from 8am to 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But customers are still advised to to check the Lidl app ahead of Monday, May 5, as opening times may vary by location.

Home Bargains

Home Bargains hasn't confirmed its bank holiday opening hours yet, but its stores typically open at 9am and close at 6pm on national holidays.

M&S

M&S usually adjusts its hours for bank holidays, often shortening the working day to give staff a well-deserved break.

While official Early May bank holiday hours haven’t been confirmed, the retailer usually follows a consistent pattern, with most stores opening at 8.30am and closing early at 6pm. For specific opening times, it’s best to check online or ask in-store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons

Morrisons will keep the majority of its stores open on Monday, May 5 as the nation marks the bank holiday.

But again, it’s worth checking the opening hours of your local store online or with a member of staff, as some times may vary across the weekend.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has confirmed it will be closing over 500 UK stores early next Monday for the Early May bank holiday

All supermarkets in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will shut at 8pm on Monday, May 5. Sainsbury’s Local stores and branches in Scotland will operate as normal until 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco

Most Tesco stores will follow their usual opening hours on Monday, May 5, 2025. In England and Northern Ireland, branches will open at 8am and close at 6pm, while stores in Scotland will remain open until 8pm.

Opening times for Tesco Express locations may vary, so customers are advised to check in-store or use the Tesco app for the most accurate information.

Waitrose

Though the chain recently closed fully for Easter Sunday, Waitrose will maintain its usual opening hours on the Early May bank holiday - stores will open at 8am and close at 8pm, as normal.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.