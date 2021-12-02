New Wetherspoon pub near Crystal Peaks in former Damon's restaurant building to open before Christmas

The company says it has spent £2.19 million developing the outlet, on the site of the former Damon’s American Diner restaurant, in Sevenairs Road, ahead of its reopening on Tuesday, December 14.

The new pub, which will be called The Scarsdale Hundred, will be managed by Emma Walker and create up to 100 jobs.

Emma said: “Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers into The Scarsdale Hundred and we are confident that the pub will be a great addition to the Beighton community and social scene.”

For hundreds of years Beighton was located within Derbyshire, in the administrative area known as the Hundred of Scarsdale.

In the Domesday Book, of 1086, it was one of the 71 places recorded in the Scarsdale Hundred. The new pub name remembers this history.

The pub will be open from 8am-11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 8am-12midnight Friday and Saturday.

Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm every day.

The Scarsdale Hundred will specialise in real ales and traditional ciders, as well as craft and world beers, serving a wide range of different draught ales, as well as bottled beers, including those from local and regional brewers.