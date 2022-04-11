New-look Co-op food store is unveiled in Derbyshire town

The Central England Co-op has made a major investment in its outlet at Market Street, Bakewell to create a more modern and sustainable food store.

Part of the transformation has created a zero-waste refill station, offering produces such as cereals, coffee, past, rice and dried fruit. Under a partnership with Fieldfare, the store offers ‘scoop your own’ frozen ingredients include pastries, Yorkshire puddings, Cornish pasties and fish cakes.

The work has included a new food to go section, eco-friendly refrigeration and lighting, new signage and improved lighting outside.

New-look Co-op store in Bakewell.

A new café and further signage improvements are planned for later in the year.

Bakewell store manager Wayne Ingham said: “It’s been such an exciting day to finally unveil our brand new look and we’re all so thrilled that this store has been chosen for such a significant transformation which offers our customers and members a much-improved shopping experience and some great new ranges and features.

“I’d like to thank our fantastic community in Bakewell for their patience while the work has taken place to bring this transformation to life.”

The Market Street Food Store is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Opening of the new-look Co-op store in Bakewell.