Alma Hair & Beauty began welcoming customers to the former Olde Englishe Emporium premises, at 77 Dale Road, just before Christmas but now that things are up and running as smoothly as a fresh wax job, they are holding a celebration event on Saturday, February 25, at 4pm.

Customers are invited to indulge in complimentary taster treatments such as hair curling while sipping a drink from the bar, entering a special prize draw and nabbing a goodie bag to take home.

Owner Elaine Uphill has made the leap to bricks and mortar from the log cabin beauty studio she built at home in Crich, and says the move is one she has dreamed of for a long time.

From left, lash technician Alissa, hair stylist Jess, salon owner Elaine, beauty therapist Katie, and hair stylist Tash. Also on the team are hair stylists Ruby and Eve and beauty therapist Louise.

She said: “I’ve worked in beauty for 15 years, spent time working on cruise ships and other people’s salons, and I always wanted to have my own place.

“There are risks which come with going straight to the high street, but I’ve built up a loyal client base and it’s got to the point where I’m so busy that I needed to expand.”

She added: “Matlock seems to be reviving itself at the moment, it’s a place a lot of people want to live and a big destination for tourists.

“There are hair salons and beauty salons but I don’t think there’s anywhere else in town at the moment that’s offering it all under one roof. We’re offering luxury standards without the inconvenience of having to travel to a major city.”

The salon is kitted out to deliver all kinds of beauty treatments in one place.

While continuing to serve her clients as usual, Elaine has spent several months overseeing every part of the move, from completely refitting the former shop to assembling a squad of stylists and treatment specialists.

Elaine said: “It’s been stressful at times, but I’ve enjoyed the challenge of having two businesses on the go at once, getting stuck into the DIY, finding the right team, and all the things you learn along the way.”

One of the biggest challenges saw Elaine secure her own alcohol licence, as the salon is complete with an exclusive fully-stocked lounge bar ready to host group packages for bridal parties and birthdays, or help everyday clients enjoy a little more relaxation.

For those in a hurry, there is space and free wi-fi for clients who may work from home and want to bring along their laptops to multi-task.

The pedicure area and lounge where people can kick back and relax.

Elaine said: “People’s lives are so busy now, so we want to make their lives easier. They can come in get their hair, nails and eyebrows done without needing multiple appointments.

“The first couple of months have been really good. December is typically the busiest month for the sector but we threw ourselves into it and it was really exciting. We’ve had really good feedback and we’re starting to meet new clients as word-of-mouth spreads.”

While Elaine has done most of the hard work, she gives a lot of credit to the financial grant and expert advice she has received from Vision Derbyshire, a scheme run by Derbyshire County Council to help business owners starting new ventures.

She said: “Without that money it would have been a lot more difficult but they’ve always been able to put me in touch with the right people, and if I had doubts I could call and talk things through. It’s been brilliant.”

For more details on the salon, see almahairandbeauty.co.uk or facebook.com/almasalonuk.

To learn more about support available from Vision Derbyshire, go to derbyshire.gov.uk/VisionDerbyshireBusinessSupport.